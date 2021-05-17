FixTheCountry campaigners to hit streets over abused journalists

#FixTheCountry demo

Campaigners of #FixTheCountry have served notice they will hit the streets on Saturday, May 22 in a protest to demand an end to the culture of impunity that have characterised Ghana’s National Security.

The campaigners have been irked by the recent assault on Citi FM journalist Caleb Kudah and bemoaned the trend of media statements issued by civil society organisations (CSOs) anytime abuses against journalists are recorded.



“These press statements have become the best example of an entrenched culture of inaction,” they said in their notice on Sunday, May 16.



“We have become a ‘Press Statement Republic’.



“To secure the Republic, we must recognize that these methods alone do not, have not and will not secure the liberties that the Constitution guarantees us.



“We cannot do the same things over and over again and expect different results.”

They have, therefore, chosen to act differently by hitting the streets in Accra on Sunday, May 22.



Details of the route is expected to be made available soon.



“This protest is the first in a long series of Protest Marches that we have planned across the Country, till this Country is Fixed.



“We shall be notifying the police accordingly!”