FixTheCountry movement threatens legal action against Police

Leadership of pressure group #FixTheCountry movement has threatened to take legal action against the Ghana Police Service over harassment and the physical abuse of unarmed civilians.

The group thronged the court complex in solidarity with members who were subpoenaed from TUC to court premises Friday morning.



The police however, prevented protestors from entering the court premises en masse.



This led to a clash between the Police and the protestors.



Greater Accra Regional Police commander in charge of operations, ACP Kwesi Ofori told Class News that security forces were only taking measures to prevent disorder on the court premises.

“My commanders indicated that this is a court premises. People should not come en masse and that individually, they can come into the court. The Police are here to provide adequate security for the court building and all the other courts therein.



So coming en masse with placards, flags and other paraphenalia among other things, may mar the beauty and ethics of the court. In view of this, my men on the ground decided, among other things, they could leave the flags and also limit that militancy and go into the court as individuals,” he explained.



Meanwhile, some of the #FixTheCountry protestors have hinted their lawyers will take up a charge of harassment against the Police.



The case has been adjourned to 14 June 2021.