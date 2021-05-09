FixTheCountry protest turns to #FixMotherGhana virtual protest on May 9

The #FixTheCountry protest is changing to #FixMotherGhana

Organizers of the #FixTheCountry protest scheduled to have hit the streets on Sunday, May 9 but stopped by an Accra Court restraining order have changed the format of their action.

In an update to followers, the campaigners said they are staging a virtual protest on Sunday, May 9.



Incidentally, the day, being marked in most countries across the world as Mother’s Day, will be themed #FixMotherGhana.



“We are declaring this Sunday as a day to serve our Motherland,” they said in the update.



The group had gone to court to challenge the restraining order secured by the police against their mass protest but had the case adjourned to Tuesday, June 8.



Not perturbed by this, they have asked all interested Ghanaians to wear black on Sunday, May 9 and upload pictures online.



“Wherever you are! Whether you are in a Trotro or V8, wear black.”

Besides, on each hour between 1:00pm and 4:00pm, all drivers are to toot their horns for 1 minute.



They added: “On each hour between 1pm and 4pm, we ask all of you at home, in all your communities to bang on utensils for 1 minute.”



Others have also been asked to hold placards or signs with the various hashtags and upload videos and pictures online.



“Please be assured that the May 9th Protest has not been planned as a one-off event.



“All the attempts to deny us our voices have shown us that our approach of mobilizing in the virtual space is our strongest force. We will not allow any tyranny to reach the virtual space.”