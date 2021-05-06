FixTheCountry protest ‘unfair’ but a wake-up call – Political Scientist

Dr Kwame Asah-Asante

Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, a senior lecturer at the Department of Political Science, University of Ghana, has said the #FixTheCountry protest trending on social media should be a “wake-up call” for the Akufo-Addo administration.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Asah-Asante said, “…it is too much for the government because the government has not even begun and you are demanding accountability and performance from the government, which to a very large extent is very unfair.



This government is just about four months old and now that it is even being formed. We have deputy ministers who have been nominated and they are now going to be vetted to be part of the government.”



He added, “For me, it’s a good beginning, but I also think that they must hasten slowly for government to start so that you can take the government on.”



The State must make a conscious effort to be able to fix some of these things for the society, so if a group emerges today that they want to throw light on this thing, it is a call to duty.

Criticisms are the oils that grease the wheels of governance and shape the frontiers of government to enable those holders of political power to deliver the public goods.



He continued: “Power springs from the people…you realise that you can never govern without people having a say in the governing processes, and for me, it is in line with the governing processes of the preamble of the 1992 Constitution which gives everybody the opportunity to be heard about how he or she is governed.”



The #FixTheCountry protest is scheduled for this Sunday, May 9, but the Police have refused to accede to their request to approve routes and offer protection in line with the Public Order Act.



The police have subsequently told the protesters not to embark on the demonstration, citing COVID-19 restrictions.