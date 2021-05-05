FixThisCountry: Videos of Bawumia complaining about hardship under Mahama pop up

File photo of then opposition member Bawumia during a campaign event

In the midst of the ongoing #FixThisCountry social media campaign, activists are coughing up reasons why the government deserves to be pushed to do right by citizens be it in the area of the economy, education, health, public infrastructure etc.

Activists are also bringing up old videos and social media postings of current government officials and what they said in opposition when they called on the then government to be up and doing.



Vice-President Mahamadu Bawumia is one of the key government officials whose words are being reproduced on social media by way of short video clips.



A number of such clips are making the rounds, where Bawumia, who is reputed as the economic genius of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, government, is heard talking bitterly about the negative impact of mounting taxes by the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress, NDC, government.



The most shared video is of him talking taxes and revenue generations in the studios of Accra-based Joy FM whiles in the others, he is on the political campaign trail promising residents better service delivery if the NPP government wins power.



“These taxes are hurting, they are hurting the economy and therefore you are not going to get the growth, and when you don’t get the growth; you will not get the revenue and when you don’t get the revenue, you will go back to increasing taxes to get the revenue.



“And then you are in a cyclical downward spiral. And so they have it wrond and we will change that particular policy. We will use the tax incentives to grow this economy,” he said in the Joy FM interview.

Some Bawumia videos are reproduced below:





Listen to Dr Bawumia in full flight with his economic propaganda on taxation in opposition. As Head of the Economic Management Team,he has orchestrated the imposition of the most draconian taxes in recent times. pic.twitter.com/YTsxja5duX — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) May 4, 2021