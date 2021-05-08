FixYourSelf is the dumbest PR approach ever - Saddick Adams

Ghanaian journalist, Saddick Adams

Ghanaian journalist, Saddick Adams has described the #FixYourSelf trend as the dumbest Public Relations approach he has ever seen.

#FixYourSelf is believed to have been engineered by some elements and supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party's administration to counter #FixTheCountryNow.



The #FixTheCountryNow is a social media campaign that was initiated a few days ago on microblogging site Twitter to put pressure on the government to make life comfortable for the Ghanaian youths by providing basic social amenities and employment opportunities.



Reacting to the counter hashtag dubbed #FixYourSelf in a tweet that was sighted by GhanaWeb, the head of the sports department for Accra-based Angel FM stated that the counter hashtag was needless.

"I think one of the dumbest PR approaches ever devised in this country's political history is the #FixYourSelf rubbish. But in trying to wittily drag them in the mud, thousands of my own #FixingTheCountryGhana soldiers really disappointed me. Is sarcasm this difficult "



