FixtheCountry: Akufo-Addo has not failed woefully, stop misquoting me - Abronye DC

Bono Regional Chairman of NPP, Abronye DC

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has put on records that he did not say President Akufo-Addo has failed woefully.

Abronye DC was earlier reported to have said President Akufo-Addo had failed Ghanaians.



But in a statement to clear the misleading publication making rounds, the controversial Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe said he didn't make such remarks about President Akufo-Addo.



"On a usual day I would have ignored such a false story attributed to me by an online news portal operated by certain empty heads at the social media directorate of the NDC but for good reasons and purposes of clarity, I would like to state without any equivocation that, the story in circulation by some unscrupulous and agenda minded persons with the above caption and same published by mynewsghana.com is completely false", he wrote.



He therefore reaffirmed that: "What I said was that, We want to see the kume preko style under your government. You’ve become gentle these days. You are becoming too gentle. Go back to your 1995 days because that’s what people want to see.”



He added that: "Let me use this opportunity to reiterate that, I still stand by the comments I made but would not want to be misrepresented for any mischievous purpose".

Read the full disclaimer of Abronye;



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



DISCLAIMER!! DISCLAIMER!!



RE: #FixtheCountry: YOU HAVE FAILED GHANAIANS WOEFULLY - ANGRY ABRONYE FIRES AKUFO ADDO



On a usual day, I would have ignored such a false story attributed to me by an online news portal operated by certain empty heads at the social media directorate of the NDC but for good reasons and purposes of clarity, I would like to state without any equivocation that, the story in circulation by some unscrupulous and agenda minded persons with the above caption and same published by mynewsghana.com is completely false.

For the avoidance of doubt, I have not made any such statement that President Nana Addo has failed Ghanaians or anything of that sort.



What I said was that, We want to see the kume preko style under your government. You’ve become gentle these days. You are becoming too gentle. Go back to your 1995 days because that’s what people want to see.”



I further posited that, “Ghanaians are not happy because they want to see President Akuffo Addo deal with members of NDC who caused a lot of mess and robbed the public purse during their tenure in power. Ghanaians also want to see President Akuffo Addo punish all the saboteurs who stabbed him in the back during the fight against Galamsey in his first term”



Indeed, those who stabbed the president in the back do not deserve any position in his government not even a night security guard at a state agency because they did a great disservice to the nation.



Let me use this opportunity to reiterate that, I still stand by the comments I made but would not want to be misrepresented for any mischievous purpose.

It is a matter of record that, John Mahama is the one who has rather disappointed Ghanaians.



Nana Addo is actually fixing the mess created by John Mahama and his cohorts. For the records, since the inception of the 4th Republic, President Akuffo is the only President who inherited an almost dead economy.



But for the intervention of the NPP the economy would have been in the mortuary awaiting burial by now.



On Saturday at 7pm on Wontumi TV and Radio, I shall extensively address the issue of #FixTheCountry, and how some NDC persons have decided to persue this legitimate concerns of Ghanaians for their own interest.



We shall deal with what was broken but has been fixed soo far by the Nana Akufo Addo led NPP.

I am of the firm conviction that, #Fixthecountry is not an attack on the government but a legitimate concern by Ghanaians to see things moving in the right direction because they know it is only NPP that can fix the country.



No amount of propaganda can rescue the dying NDC led John Mahama. Ghana is indeed in good hands and we shall continue to fix the mess we inherited together.



Signed:



Kwame Baffoe Abronye



Bono Regional NPP Chairman