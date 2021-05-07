FixtheCountry: Don’t use Covid as a barometer to measure your failure - NDC

Communications Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Godwin Ako Gunn

A Communications Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Godwin Ako Gunn has urged the NPP-Government not to use the covid-19 pandemic as a barometer to measure its ‘failure’.

He was of the belief that the pandemic has nothing to do with the NPP-Government’s failures and therefore its members should not blame the current situation of the country on the pandemic.



“They should not use the covid-19 issue as a barometer to measure their failure. Even the vaccine was given to us for free so where is the Covid debt coming from,” he said.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Ako Gunn opined that the hardship in the country is due to mismanagement, incompetence and the fact that the NPP government does not listen to advise.



For electricity, he said he paid the same amount he used to pay even when government stated that it had taken 50 percent off the actual amount.

Commenting on water, Ako Gunn said although meter readers did not go to his house to read his meter and demand for payment, the bills have been added to what he is currently paying.



“You did not pay the water company their money, you have rather doubled it for us to pay now so where is the debt coming from?” he quizzed.



Meanwhile, the Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang assured the public that the NPP-Government was already fixing the country.