#FixtheCountry: Ghana Twitter embarks on campaign for change in governance

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo?resize=624%2C416&ssl=1 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 3 May 2021 Source: 3 News

Ghanaians on Twitter have had enough of what they call ‘a broken country’. They have begun a campaign to have the economy fixed.

According to most of the tweets, the change they voted for has not materialized. People have cited inconsistent power supply, lack of water in some parts of Ghana and the damage to our water bodies because of galamsey activities.

Currently, the hashtag #FixTheCountry is trending worldwide at number 4. Some tweets contained criticism made by the government when they were in power. Others have a collage of the Ghana flag and the deplorable state of the country.

Amongst the tweet is also a constant reminder that the campaign is not politically motivated. Some Twitter peeps also say both the past and the present government have let the economy down. They call for a change in governance but not the government.

















