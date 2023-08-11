FixtheCountry to ‘occupy Jubilee House’ on Nkrumah’s birthday

A lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor

A lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has announced a plan by the group to stage a protest dubbed 'Occupy Jubilee House'.

In a series of tweets shared on Friday, August 11, 2023, Barker-Vormawor indicated that the demonstration would be held on September 21, the birth date of the 1st President of Ghana, the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



He added that the Ghana Police Service would be informed of the demonstration on Friday.



“Occupy Jubilee House. Enough is Enough. 21 September! Nkrumah’s birthday.



“Good morning family. Today, we will be formally notifying the Ghana Police of our upcoming Occupy Julorbi house demonstration,” parts of the tweets read.



View Barker-Vormawor’s tweet below:

BAI/KPE

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







