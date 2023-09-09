Flag of a new political party in Ghana pops up

The flag of a new political party

The flag of a purported new political party has been making rounds on various social media platforms leaving Ghanaians wondering if it is for real if someone is flying the kite.

The flag which has a white background with a symbol of the sun and the inscription of the United Peoples Party (UPP), has the motto ‘United to build’.



There has not been an official communication about it, but netizens and other social media users have suggested it could be linked to the former Trade Minister’s new political party.



Already there are speculations Alan could break away from the New Patriotic Party(NPP) after announcing his withdrawal from the November 4th Delegates Conference of the party, citing intimidation and attacks on his supporters as the basis.



Alan Kyeremanten placed 3rd after the party super delegates conference held on August 26, 2023. He however cited systematic intimidation and machinations to favour one candidate as his reason for pulling out of the November race.



In a press statement earlier this week, Kyeremanten failed to state his commitment to the NPP but rather said in the future he will make known his role in Ghana politics.

This has given room to wide speculations that he could be forming a new political party.



The NPP has since officially accepted his withdrawal from the flagbearship race and has promised to attend to the grievances raised in his withdrawal letter to the party.



Some political analysts have suggested any move by Alan Kyeremanten to establish a political party will be suicidal to his political ambitions.



To others, it could be a platform to showcase his popularity and strength in Ghana politics.



Whichever way Alan Kyerematen and his team may take, the coming days will surely bring some twists and turns to the political landscape of Ghana.