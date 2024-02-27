Flagbearers are more powerful than VPs, reshuffle was by Bawumia - Kofi Bentil suggests

VP Mahamudu Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo

Kofi Bentil of IMANI Africa has explained why a flagbearer is more powerful than a vice president in the context of an election and Ghana's politics.

The pro-Bawumia lawyer holds that a flagbearer is an active seeker of political office while the vice president is constitutionally someone who is taking instructions from his boss the president.



Bentil's friend, Mahamudu Bawumia, currently holds both positions concurrently.



Bawumia has been vice president to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo since 2017 and has been elected presidential flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party since November 2023.



In a lengthy piece on ongoings in Ghana's political landscape, Bentil submitted that Akufo-Addo's Valentine's Day reshuffle was likely pushed through by Bawumia, in his capacity as flagbearer and not vice president.



In answering the question, "so whose reshuffle is this?" Bentil submitted: "We all know Mr President has resisted a reshuffle all his tenure. So it’s fair to believe that this was pushed and won by Dr. Bawumia. Clearly, flag bearers have more power than VPs!!!



"If this is so as I believe, then credit to him but he should push harder to be allowed to run things for this period so he can start showing what difference he can make! Maybe my prayer will be answered!!! If it is answered, I believe the tide will turn.

"That’s why I hope he grows in power from now. He should stop being VP, and start being flagbearer in all earnest and negotiate to be the ‘injury time’ President, just like he negotiated a deft pivot from the present President. If he does this, Ghana will be better!



"He should also negotiate a pact with the incoming parliamentarian hopefuls and present ones in parliament, to work on passing some good legislation in this time left. It will prove what he can do!!" Bentil added by way of political advice.



