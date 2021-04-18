Flagbearership Race: We can’t make Bawumia our automatic choice – NPP MP

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Achiase Constituency, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo does not agree with calls by a section of the political class, for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be made the party’s 2024 flagbearer without contest.

This group of people believe by virtue of his position as Vice President, it is only right he is made the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



“I don’t agree with those saying Dr. Bawumia should automatically be made flagbearer for the NPP’s 2024 election campaign. The NPP is a democratic party which has policies and directions and which need to be respected”.



Accordingly, the NPP MP agrees the party’s constitution should be regarded without exception.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, the MP cited instances where the party had stuck to its core, regardless of similar calls.



“President Akufo-Addo contested former President Kufuor for the flagbearership position and the former lost. In 2007 Nana Addo contested for the position with 19 others and no one said he should automatically lead the party because of his history. Even at the time, Alan Kyeremanten was considered the best to lead the party and it was believed he had the support of ex-President Kufuor back then.

In 2012 there was still a contest and no one said Nana Addo had contested for the position twice, hence should be handed the flagbearership”.



On his authority, President Akufo-Addo who is a founding member of the NPP also respected the party’s constitution and was not handed the flagbearership on a silver platter.



He however shared Dr. Bawumia can be made the automatic flagbearer for the NPP’s 2024 election bid by popular acclamation.



“We can only acclaim a person if he or she is not being contested by anyone. If Dr. Bawumia is the only one who contests for the flagbearership position, then it can be done”, he stated.