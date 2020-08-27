General News

Flashback: 453 WASSCE results cancelled, 185 schools under investigation

On August 9 2015, the West African Examination Council announced the cancellation of the entire results of 453 candidates who sat for the exams that year.

It again stated that some 1,859 students had had some subject results cancelled based on examination malpractice.



WAEC added that 8 other students who had all their subjects cancelled due to similar acts of cheating were not going to be able to sit for the exams for the next two years.



Fast forward to 2020, there have been calls for the cancellation of some exams papers on suspicion of leaked papers in the ongoing examinations.



The West African Examination Council has cancelled the entire results of 453 students who took part in this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A total of 1,859 students also had their subject results cancelled as eight candidates, who had their entire results cancelled, will not be able to sit for WAEC’s exams for two years.



Furthermore, 185 schools have the entire results of their candidates being withheld pending the conclusion of investigations.



The WAEC, which made these known at a press conference in Accra, noted that the malpractices recorded were exposed due to the effective strategies that was made operational during the exams that came off in May/June.



The provisional results of the 2015 WASSCE can, however, be accessed by candidates online while the hard copies have been dispatched to the various schools.



A total of 268,812 students from 810 schools sat the examinations. But 1,015 of them were absent.

