Flashback: Accept my terms or forget it – A Plus to NPP

Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus)

The continuous attacks from former New Patriotic Party’s faithful, Kwame Asare Obeng who is popularly known as A-Plus comes as a surprise to many considering his active rule in the party’s campaign towards the 2016 general elections.

It is unclear what has led to his u-turn but in August 2017, A-Plus, in one of his social media posts listed some conditions that the NPP had to fulfil in order to ensure his comeback.



He wrote, “My boss, Gabby Otchere-Darko invited me to a meeting in London. We spoke for about an hour. His message was very simple. Kwame come back home. The NPP needs you. I really want to go back to NPP. Now here are my terms and conditions.1. 20years development plan 2. End exgratia 3. New constitution 4. Explain why you sacked Dr Anyaa”.



Read the full story originally published on August 17, 2019 on GhanaWeb



He added “Which good president will sack a CEO who does not take salary or allowances, did not accept official car, residence or driver, uses his own money to buy drugs and beds for the hospital, uses his own money to fix oxygen plants which had broken down for 3 years, did not accept even fuel?”



In his view, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has surrounded himself with vampires, demons and persons with evil mind.



He wondered why the president he believes is clean got all those persons around himself casting a slur on his international reputation.

