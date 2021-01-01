Flashback: Akufo-Addo, Duncan-Williams prove there’s no difference between politicians and pastors - Ablorh

In 2019, communication consultant and social media influencer, Raymond Ablorh, lashed out at the clergy and political leaders in the country over what he described as their sameness in character.

Mr Ablorh, whose outburst was triggered by a revelation that the idea of the construction of a National Cathedral was a personal promise of President Akufo-Addo to God, said the clergy just like the politicians do not regard God the way they proclaim on pulpits and at religious programmes.



They both don’t regard God the way they proclaim on pulpits and at religious programmes.



So, all this while, both the clergy and the politicians knew that the building of the cathedral wasn’t an initiative and proposal of the church of God but a fulfillment of a politician’s vow to God that should he win an election he’ll do that for God and the church, and yet they lied from the very beginning that the church sent a proposal to government for consideration.



They Lied that the state isn’t funding it in anyway. They lied that it’s led by the church.



Later when it’s became obvious that the State is funding the project partly with a seed money and donating a prime land to the project, and citizens started asking legitimate questions, tongue twisters changed the conversation to the contributions the church has made to the development of our nation and why the State should build a church for God.



Jeshua was disliked by the political authorities of his days because he revered God and didn’t compromise on the values of God. The Pharasees couldn’t stand him because he held the ultimate truth firmly.

Why didn’t they just say that Candidate Akufo-Addo vowed to build God a Cathedral when he wins power and the church wants to assist him to fulfil his vow, and, go ahead to raise their own funds and resources to do it.



Did the State vow to build God a Cathedral if Akufo-Addo wins elections? Why did the president use State money as seed fund and gave a State prime land to fulfill his personal religious vow?



Why didn’t Duncan Williams and the clergy tell him the truth about personal vows to God?



Because they’ll serve as Trustees and benefit from the project they overlooked the truth and gave in.



Why build God a Sanctuary on a foundation of lies? Why subject God to such ridicule? He didn’t ask the President to build him a Cathedral so if he himself pledged to do it if he wins elections, why ridicule him like this?

We’re just making mockery of God for nothing. God didn’t ask for a religious museum that will serve as a tourist attraction. We’re just abusing his name.



