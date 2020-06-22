Politics

Flashback: Akufo-Addo is a very 'sharp' person - Nyaho-Tamakloe

In June 2018, the former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a ‘sharp’ person with rich experience as a politician.

According to him, Akufo-Addo’s experience as a politician should make him aware whether or not his government is on course as far as good governance is concerned.



“Let’s give them the chance to work. I cannot tell if they are on course, if they are course they’ll know it, Nana Addo is a very ‘sharp’ person, if they are on course, they’ll know it," he said on '21 minutes with KKB'.



Read the original article published by GhanaWeb on June 11, 2018



Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has described President Akufo-Addo as a ‘sharp’ person whose experience in politics should make him know if or not his governance is on course and how to act consequently.



Though he argues that government should be given enough room and time to implement its planned policies, he maintains that 18 months is sufficient time for the ruling government to know whether it is making headway as far as good governance is concerned or otherwise.

“18 months is a long period in politics or governance. Governance is continuity, you don’t have to create a new policy, you can come with new policies and what not, the new policies they introduced, Free Education, they say they are implementing it, so we wait and see. Unfortunately, other areas that they talk about, the one-district-one-factory, I haven’t heard of anything so far but I think let’s give them the chance to work," he added.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on June 6 dismissed a total of four CEOs from various public institutions.



Speaking on the matter, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said it was wrong for the government to ‘fire’ these persons without giving any justifiable reasons and leaving the public to generate its own interpretations.



Managing Director of the Bulk Oil and Storage Transport (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng; CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching hospital, Dr Felix Anyah, CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Gifty Klenam; MD of the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GHAPOHA), Paul Ansah were all ‘fired’ by the President last week Wednesday.

Many have attributed the move by the presidency as a diversionary tactic to shift focus from the explosive screening of Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



But the former GFA Chair said the president has been in politics for so long and should know the rules of the game.



According to him, dismissing people who were appointed into the office without any justifiable reasons is off the beam and should not happen. Civilised societies he argued, should not behave in that manner.



“Nana Addo is an experienced person, he’s been in this terrain for years, all I’m saying is that if you’ve removed somebody, come out with reasons why the person should be removed… If you want to shame people, come out with what they have done and that will even stop the rumour machine. Say that they are being sacked for A, B and C, this is done in civilized countries, that’s the way it’s done. If it is about incompetence, come out and talk about it, if it is about fraud, come out and talk about it but here we are, people have been removed from their posts and nothing is being said, I mean what sort of society are we in, that has been my problem with government, not just this government..” he noted.

