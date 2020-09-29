Flashback: Arrest warrant: How long are you going to fake sickness? – Ken Agyapong asks Obinim

In May this year, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, accused the Founder and Leader of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim of staging sickness to avoid a police arrest.

Kennedy Agyapong who believes Obinim’s collapse was staged threw a question at him seeking to find out how long Obinim will continue to fake sickness because of an arrest warrant revealing that the latter was seeking shelter at the Yeboah Hospital in East Legon in the name of receiving medical care for his 'fake' heart attack.



However, in a twist of fate lawyers for the Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who is now facing contempt of court charges on Monday, September 28, 2020 argued that the MP couldn’t make an appearance in court because he was suffering from post “COVID-19 fears.”



In an interview on Adom FM Friday, the politician said “How long are you going to be at Yeboah hospital. I have every detail of each room you slept in. Obinim, you can’t run so you better report. You faked that you’ve gotten heart attack”.



Kennedy Agyapong furthered that he’s monitoring Obinim closely so he doesn’t escape from the hospital.



Meanwhile, the police will be with him at the hospital till he recovers from his high blood pressure.



He will then be moved from the hospital to the station for interrogation into the matter to begin.



Kennedy Agyapong also vowed to make sure Obinim and his complices end up in jail.