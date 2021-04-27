Flashback: Asiedu Nketia endorses construction of National Cathedral

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia

Read the full story originally published on August 31, 2018, on Ghanaweb



Johnson Asiedu Nketia, incumbent general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said that he supports the move by the Nana Addo led government to build a National Cathedral for the country.



President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday 6, March 2017 cut sod for the commencement of the building of a National Cathedral of interdenominational worship in our capital, Accra.

Government’s decision to put up a National Cathedral has been criticised by certain quarters who believe it should not be a priority when other sectors are failing and need an uplift.

Many believe building a Cathedral is a waste of taxpayers’ money and discriminatory to other religious bodies.



The concerns deepened after it emerged that government was going to demolish buildings including residences of judges to make way for the construction of the Cathedral.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo has been petitioned by a private legal practitioner Samson Anyenini to reconsider a plan to clear Judges from their Ridge Roundabout residence to make way for the construction of the 5000-seater National Cathedral.