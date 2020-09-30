Flashback: Don’t tie my hands behind me and say I am a poor boxer - Martin Amidu

It has been over three years since Mr Martin Amidu was appointed into office as the country’s first Special Prosecutor, with the mandate of fighting graft in the public sector.

Over the period of his appointment, Mr Amidu has been heavily crticised for failing to deliver on the mandate of his office.



In 2019, Mr Amidu while defending himself at a time when such criticisms were rife, said his work has been constrained with limitations.



Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has slammed his critics who say he has not met expectations in the fight against corruption, saying that so many constraints and limitations have been put in his way.



“You don’t tie my hands behind me and say I am a poor boxer,” he explained to veteran journalist David Ampofo in a yet to be broadcast interview for the Time With David show.

Upon the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor more than a year ago, Martin Amidu was appointed as the first Special Prosecutor by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



His appointment was hailed as a formidable step in the fight against corruption but after over a year in office, many in and out of Government have criticised him for inaction wondering why he is still yet to prosecute a single case



Recently the Communication Director of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) and MP for the Adentan Constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoah, urged Martin Amidu to stop complaining about interference in his work and go ahead with prosecution.



Martin Amidu had complained about lack of cooperation by some heads of institutions, and interference in his work. But Yaw Buaben Asamoah hit back, denying any such interference or noncooperation.



However, Martin Amidu has maintained that his work is being inhibited, adding that leadership is not taking the needed action in the fight.

“You can’t fight corruption, without the leadership cracking the whip,” he noted



Mr Amidu furthers states that he is ready to lay down his life in the execution of his duties.



“At 68, I don’t care if they take me out,” he affirmed.



