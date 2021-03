Flashback: EC Chairperson is a card bearing member of NPP - Otukonor alleges

EC boss, Jean Mensa

The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Peter Boamah Otukonor, in March 2020 alleged that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, is a card bearing member of the New Patriotic Party.

Mr. Peter Boamah Otukonor made this allegation after claiming that Jean Mensa's appointment to replace Charlotte Osei has exposed her political colours.



“Since time immemorial, we members of the NDC knew that woman was a full NPP person and her appointment now vindicates us. The circumstances surrounding the removal of the EC chair, and her appointment means anyone the president nominates will be seen as NPP Member,” Peter Boamah Otukonor told Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.



Read the full story originally published on March, 2 2020, on Ghanaweb



Deputy General Secretary of Ghana’s biggest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otukonor claims Mrs.Jean Mensa is a New Patriotic Party (NPP) member and cannot be fair in her dealings as chairperson of the electoral commission.



According to him, circumstances surrounding her appointment are questionable, insisting her appointment has exposed her political colours.

Otukonor stressed that, evidence abounds that the EC Chairperson is political and will not be neutral in her dealings with all the political parties, adding that she will work according to instructions from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Since time immemorial, we members of the NDC knew that woman was a full NPP person and her appointment now vindicates us. The circumstances surrounding the removal of the EC chair, and her appointment means anyone the president nominates will be seen as NPP Member,” Peter Boamah Otukonor told Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.



“The NDC is also talking this way because it believes that the NPP will have the opportunity to manipulate the EC in the process. Jean Mensa is an NPP sympathizer. And someone who is a sympathizer of the NPP will be managing the data that will be collected for the election.”



According to the opposition NDC, the two, Jean Mensa and Eric Bossman Asare have links to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and that their nomination for consideration for appointment, were part of NPP’s moves to influence the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections in their favour.



The controversial politician said the problem was with her political colouration and insisted that as for Dr Eric Bossman Asare, he had already publicly declared his links to the NPP and therefore making his nomination biased.