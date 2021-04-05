Flashback - Easter Sunday: Chorkor beach packed as residents defy lockdown directives to chill on Easter Sunday

It was all fun and thrill for some residents of Chorkor, a suburb of Ghana’s capital, Accra when they thronged the beach, as usual, to have fun on Easter Sunday last year.

But these were not normal times; the country had been hit with the global pandemic, the Coronavirus and as a result, President Akufo-Addo had initiated a lockdown directive for any such centres.



It was as if residents in this part of the country had totally forgotten that Ghanaians were grappling with the Coronavirus which was fast ravaging several places.



GhanaWeb broke the story about how people within the popular coastal enclave came out in their numbers on Easter Sunday afternoon to cool it off by swimming in the sea.



Read the full story as published on www.ghanaweb.com



It was as though this part of the country had completely forgotten about any risks, or a pending pandemic when they trooped the beach in their numbers to entertain themselves.

Residents of Chorkor a suburb of Accra ignored the President’s lockdown directives, to chill at the beach on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.



Hundreds of people who reside at the popular coastal area were out in their numbers in the afternoon to cool it off by swimming in the sea, unperturbed by the growing cases of Coronavirus in Ghana.



While the elderly fisher folks were busy mending their nets, a number of people; children and the youth mostly, were busy making merry and celebrating to mark the Easter festivities.



When Ghanaweb’s lenses caught up with these persons, most of them could be seen engaging in various activities including swimming, football, acrobatics display, etc. whiles others just sat on the white sand and others stood afar to observes activities at the beach.



However, some of the fishmongers were busily going about their regular business activities, buying cartons of fishes from fishermen who had arrived at the shore.

Business was also booming for other squatting vendors who sold food to the people who had thronged the beach to enjoy their Easter Sunday.



Despite the lack of police visibility in the area, Ghanaweb’s reporter observed that the road was empty but the beach was packed with people.



