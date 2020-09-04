Politics

Flashback: Gabby is a grossly dishonest politician - NDC Guru

Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko

Lawyer Kakra Essamoah, a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in September 2013, described Founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko as a “grossly dishonest” politician who takes delight in insulting people in the name of politics.

According to him, Gabby is noted for vilifying presidents, disclosing that during the era of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, Gabby did not hold back his sentiments, but rather described him as a “poodle” and is also on record as describing President John Mahama as an “oaf.”



Reacting to comments purportedly made by Gabby Otchere-Darko, regarding the verdict by the nine Supreme Court Justices who heard the election petition, Lawyer Kakra Asamoah, in an interview with Radio Gold, lambasted him for turning his anger on the judges.



He explained that Gabby over the years has proven beyond doubt that he delights in ‘insults’ and, therefore, found his issue very serious because to him, “in many ways, he was one of those who were responsible for the introduction of TV cameras into the Supreme Court case. On both occasions, he turned round to criticize the product of his own imagination and his own originality.



“He is a grossly dishonest person.”



Reacting to recent comments purportedly made by Gabby Okyere Darko, Chief Executive of the Danquah Institute, regarding the verdict by the nine Supreme Court Justices who heard the just-ended election petition, Lawyer Kakra Asamoah, in an interview with Radio Gold, lambasted him for turning his anger on the Judges.



Gabby Okyere Darko was quoted to have described as “corrupt” the verdict by the Judges, on his facebook wall.



He also dared the Judges to cite him for contempt over his comments, which have since courted controversy on the air waves.

