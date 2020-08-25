General News

Flashback: Ghana is morally sick, needs urgent treatment – Nunoo-Mensah

Former National Security Adviser, Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

“We are morally a sick nation…We need to seek urgent treatment,” these were the words of former National Security Adviser, Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah when he attempted to describe the state of the nation in 2014.

His comments were on the back of demand for money by senior national team players which eventually marred the country’s performance at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking at a special ceremony to confer on him an honorary doctorate degree, he reckoned that the country does not “have patriots anymore,”



According to him, the country will never make any headway in its economic recovery programme as a result of the moral decay in the society.



Former National Security Adviser Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has expressed frustration at the moral decadence in the country, saying until critical introspection is carried out, the nation will continue to wallow in a state of “gloom” and “despair”.



To the Head of the Human Security Department of the National Security Council Secretariat, there is no need for Ghana to go anywhere looking for answers to its economic problems.

“We know what to do but lack the moral and political will to do so.”



Brigadier-General Nunoo Mensah was speaking over the weekend at a special ceremony to confer on him an honorary doctorate degree in humanity by the Pan-African Bible Seminary due to his philanthropic works.



“We are morally a sick nation,” he stated, mincing no words. “We need to seek urgent treatment.”



“We do not have patriots anymore,” he said, citing the recent ignominy suffered by the nation as a result of the cash demands made by members of the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars, at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



He said the only way to get the nation back on track is “to take certain brave measures to deal with this."

