Flashback: Good sex cures severe headache faster than painkillers – Doctor advises

A photo of a couple in bed

Good sex cures severe headache better and faster than painkillers, according to Public Health professional, Dr. Dennis Bortey.

Dr. Dennis Bortey's comment was nothing new as research conducted by various institutions across the globe suggests that sexual activities can lead to “partial or complete relief” from head pain and for some, migraines.



The Public Health professional advised couples to stop using headaches as an excuse to deny their partners of sex because sexual intercourse is an effective remedy for headaches than taking painkillers.



“If you have a bad headache, have sex, it is very medicinal. I asked one patient, have you had sex, you know what, go home have rough sex, go hit it. I bet anybody to try it if you have a bad headache”, he said.



Read the full story originally published on August 26, 2018 on GhanaWeb

A Ghanaian medical doctor has reaffirmed earlier research positions that sexual activities can lead to “partial or complete relief” from head pain in some migraines.



This is nothing new as research conducted by various institutions across the globe have proven that sex cures headaches faster than some painkillers.



According to Dr Dennis Bortey, a Public Health professional, instead of using a sore head as an excuse to refuse sex, making love can be more effective than taking painkillers.



He stressed that there is no medicine that works as fast and cures headache than sex.

He said, sex is medicinal and encourage that couples have it as often as possible to prevent ill health.



Dr Bortey who said this while contributing to discussions on GhOne’s television show? ‘Duvet’, narrated how upon medical examination, directed a patient to go home and have sex.



“If you have a bad headache, have sex, it is very medicinal. I asked one patient, have you had sex, you know what, go home have rough sex, go hit it. I bet anybody to try it if you have a bad headache”, he said.



The medical practitioner bemoaned the Ghanaian attitude of seeing sex as offensive thus, the subject is hardly discussed or talked about. “We need to demystify that,” he said.

READ ALSO: Okada rider killed, dumped in uncompleted building [Audio]



For couples who shunned sex or failed to engage in the activity regularly, Dr. Bortey said they may look older than their age.



Using himself as an example, Dr Bortey said, people always doubt he age since he looked younger than 44.



His secret, he said, was good sex that makes him glow almost always.

“Sex is a good thing, it makes you younger all the time…the more you have it, the more glowing you look be it a man or a woman,” he said.



Some men have complained that their wives usually developed headaches around bedtime, leaving them with no choice than to allow the woman to have her deserved rest.



But Dr Bortey says the best cure for a headache is that three-letter word, Sex and it is as natural as it comes.



Researchers have suggested that sex triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers, through the central nervous system, which can, in turn, reduce, or even eliminate, a headache.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.