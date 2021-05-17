Flashback: How dare you steal Ghana’s money and give it to our former colonial masters – Okyenhene

Sometime in 2018, the Okyenhene of Akyem Abuakwa, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori-Panin, accused Ghanaian leaders of what he described as stealing state funds and giving it to foreign nationals who once colonized the country.

He at that time raised concerns suggesting that Ghanaian leaders stole monies meant for development projects in the country and transfer them into accounts in Dubai, Switzerland and other countries for personal gain.



“When we get to power, we deep our hands in the public purse expunge monies and have the monies taken, flight destinations Switzerland, New York, Dubai. The thing that bothers me is how do you steal the monies from here and give it to the man who once colonized you? We don’t want to change, we are here because most of our leaders have been the ones who defend the status quo. We are here because we have picked up this disease, greed, induced mental illness of accumulating material wealth more often with no regard to that accumulation or consequence on the rest of the society,” Osagyefuo Amoatia OforiPanin stated in an address at the International Sheroes Forum which was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on May 15, 2018.



Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panyin blamed the lack of infrastructure such as schools, good roads, hospitals, and others on the looting of the public purse by politicians.

Watch the video below earlier published on May 15, 2018:



