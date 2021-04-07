Flashback: I’ll reclaim all my monies before I quit NPP – Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin-Central, Kennedy Agyapong, in 2013 threatened to retrieve monies he invested in the 2012 campaign of the New Patriotic (NPP) should some Council Of of Elders attempt to summon him based on a comment he had made towards party members.

According to reports, the MP described the entire hierarchy of the party as “thieves and corrupt”. There were calls for him to be summoned before the highest advisory body of the party.



But speaking in an interview on Neat FM, Mr Agyapong stated that, he was going to leave the party if they attempt to do so.



Read the full story originally published on December 20, 2013, on Ghanaweb

The Council of Elders of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) have come under a deluge of criticism for displaying, what many deem as bias, in dealing with members who have allegedly brought the party into disrepute.



This assertion stems from the fact that Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku has been summoned before the highest advisory body in the party for questioning, following his call for a change in the party leadership, whereas, Hon. Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, who is also one of the major financiers of the party, is ‘walking free’ after describing the entire hierarchy of the party as “thieves and corrupt”.



Dr. Apraku appeared before the Council of Elders on Tuesday, and that led to the call for Hon. Agyapong to also be subpoenaed reaching a crescendo, but the Assin Central MP has stated that anybody who dares call him should be ready to cough up $1.5 million.



According to him, the party would be “sorry” to invite him for questioning since he is currently being pressured by his Chinese partners to pay up the balance of $2.5 million worth of party paraphernalia he credited in the run-up to the 2012 general elections.



“I have not had any invitation, but if they start with that, they (the party Elders) would be sorry because I just spoke to my partner in China…who are those calling me? I will not honour the call of any of the National Executives. I want neutral people…. What would happen if I leave the party?...I will ensure I recover my monies before I leave”.

“…tell them, if they are listening. They should make $1 million ready before they call me or else, I will not mind them…if they joke with me, they will see what I’ll do to them. I am ready to leave the party. I don’t care, but I’ll reclaim my money before I leave because it is destroying my business,” the out-spoken NPP stalwart fumed on NEAT FM.



He made these comments in response to a message posted on the FACEBOOK WALL of a popular member of the party, Iddrisu Musah Superior. The activist and patriot of the NPP based in the United Kingdom also called for the sanctioning of the Assin Central MP for his attack on the party leadership in the absence of which the Council of Elders will come across as unfair.



But Hon. Agyapong pointed out that such comments are what would bring the party down to its knees.



“…just look at what they are pontificating about?...They will collapse the party. Hypocrites…they are the ones who will bring down the NPP,” he opined.