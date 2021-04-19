Flashback: 'I love my nice Benz; won’t return it' – Wa Poly Rector

Professor Emmanuel Owusu Marfo, suspended Wa Polytechnic rector

On April 16, 2018, the former Rector of Wa Polytechnic, Professor Emmanuel Owusu Marfo, in an interview with Accra News revealed that he was not going to return an official vehicle that was in his possession.

The embattled Rector indicated that he was still in possession of the Mercedes Benz despite a directive by the governing council to return it.



He said: “I won’t return the car, I love it, it is very nice, it is very lovely.”



“Nobody has instructed me to return the car, no official communication has been given to me to that effect, so, I am not returning it,” he added.



Read the full story originally published on April 16, 2018, on Ghanaweb



Embattled Rector of Wa Polytechnic, Professor Emmanuel Owusu Marfo has said he will not return his official Mercedes Benz car as requested of him by the Governing Council of the School.



Professor Owusu Marfo, who has defied a suspension imposed on him, is challenging the issue in court.

Last week, he was prevented by some angry lecturers from accessing his office.



He stands accused of influencing the procurement board of the school in the purchase of the vehicle, which many lecturers have described as outrageous.



As such, the governing council resolved to have him park the vehicle while investigations continue, but the embattled rector remains defiant.



According to him, he has not been officially served, and even when served, will not succumb to pressure to park his vehicle.



He told Accra News’ Naa Astwei Oduro on Monday, 16 April that: “I won’t return the car, I love it, it is very nice, it is very lovely.”



He added: “Nobody has instructed me to return the car, no official communication has been given to me to that effect, so, I am not returning it.”