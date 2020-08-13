General News

Flashback: I’m taking a time out from politics – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Following the Supreme Court's verdict that confirmed John Dramani Mahama as the “validly elected” president of Ghana in the 2012 election, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the then flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party announced a break from active politics.

“I am sure by now many people are wondering what I envisage for my political future. I intend to take sometime time out and get some rest, reflect and then announce whatever decision I come to,” said Nana Akufo-Addo.



Despite his earlier decision, Mr. Akufo-Addo was in 2016 appointed as the flagbearer of the NPP in that year's presidential elections. His comeback witnessed a historical victory, he won the election by 53.72% with the sitting president, John Mahama, accumulating 44.53% of total votes cast.



Read the full story originally published on August 29, 2013 on GhanaWeb



Nana Akufo-Addo, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2012 presidential election has admitted defeat after Ghana’s Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed President John Dramani Mahama as the validly elected President of Ghana.



Addressing party faithful at his residence in Accra shortly after the court’s ruling, Akufo-Addo said: “I have personally called to congratulate President John Mahama as the fourth elected president of the fourth republic.”



He added: “While I disagree with the court’s decision I accept it. I accept that what the court says bring finality to the election dispute. We shall not be asking for a review of the verdict so we can all move on in the interest of our nation. … I am saddened by the verdict and I know most of our supporters are saddened too.”

He, therefore, appealed to party followers to accept the verdict and take pride in the party’s decision to challenge the election declaration at the Supreme Court.



Nana Akufo-Addo added: “I am sure by now many people are wondering what I envisage for my political future. I intend to take sometime time out and get some rest, reflect and then announce whatever decision I come to”.



The nine-member panel presided over by Justice William Atuguba refused to annul the over four million votes which the petitioners said were added to President John Mahama’s to make him win the 2012 elections.



The petitioners who filed the petition challenging the results of the 2012 presidential elections were seeking to have the votes annulled and have subsequently declared the presidential candidate of the 2012 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the winner of the December 2012 elections.



