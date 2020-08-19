General News

Flashback: I 'regret' not 'selling' my policies properly to Ghanaians – Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Upon sober reflections on what might have contributed to the National Democratic Congress’ woeful defeat in the 2016 presidential elections, the former president and flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama, revealed that failure to 'sell their policies' to citizens caused NDC’s downfall.

Mr. Mahama, in his Facebook Live interaction with the citizenry on August 22, 2019, said "it is one of the regrets I have that with the policies that we churned out in education, in the health sector and all that, we did not sell that to the people in a manner that they could understand, and, so, people could see hospitals being built but they did not understand the policy driving it – Bringing Health To Your Doorstep – which was the policy that we were carrying out."



John Dramani Mahama is seeking to be re-elected as president in the upcoming December 7 general elections but according to him when the NDC wins power, they “will improve the government communication so that people can, at every step of the way, know what the government is trying to implement”.



