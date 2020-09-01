General News

Flashback: I’ve finished 50% of Mills’ assignments – Anas

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Shortly after the unfortunate death of former President John Evans Atta Mills, investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed that he had completed about 50 percent of the assignment given to him by the late president.

According to him, it was the last wish of the late president for him to expose some corrupt individuals in the country.



Anas Aremyaw Anas told the Globe Newspaper that “His last words to me on the next project that I am doing, he said he was very passionate about it and he felt I should do it and do it very, very well.”



Anas added: “Anytime a very big expose came you remember the President went to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital when the story broke. He also went to the Tema Harbour when ‘Enemies of the Nation’ broke, he also went to CEPS when in the ‘Interest of the State’ broke. So anytime some of these stories broke he took time and personally called, he will ask you the questions in-depth. That was how attached to the work that I put out there.”



