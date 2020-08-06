General News

Flashback: I wish Rawlings will criticise Akufo-Addo to sit up – Anita Desoso

Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic, Anita Desoso

The Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Anita Desoso in August 2018 called out former president Jerry John Rawlings over what she terms as his failure to criticise the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking in an interview on the Sunrise Morning Show on 3FM, she said “I am worried; it is not part of his [Rawlings] life. He is someone who likes to put things right, and I wish he will criticise them so that they will sit up”.



Mr. Rawlings had earlier that year accused Anita Desoso of bleaching her skin, cautioning her to desist from the act.



He said: “She is getting too fair. Let us stop these kind of things. The use of these kind of soaps (bleaching soaps) is not good. She said she is my daughter so allow me to say it. Let it serve as a lesson. Tomorrow too come and stand here and say that I am your father”



Read the full story originally published on August 16, 2018 on GhanaWeb



An executive member of the National Democratic Congress says it is her wish that former president Jerry John Rawlings will criticize the Akufo-Addo government to sit up and deliver the best for the country.



Ms. Anita Desoso who is the Women’s Organiser of the NDC said she is worried that the former president, who was critical of the John Mahama-led government, has been silent on the performance of Akufo-Addo who took over the governance of Ghana on January 7, 2017.

“I am worried; it is not part of his [Rawlings] life. He is someone who likes to put things right, and I wish he will criticize them so that they will sit up,” she said Thursday on Sunrise morning show on 3FM.



In her view, Mr. Rawlings who she described as her father, “is not criticizing that’s why they [Akufo-Addo’s government] are not doing the best that they can.”



She explained that criticism “helps you to sit right”.



Touching on the performance of the NDC in the 2016 general elections, she noted the party lost the elections because it failed to mobilize support from its grassroots supporters.



“If you have a party structure, you have to make sure that the rules are played because you have the branches to the national level, you have assigned the rules, you need to give them things they can work with,” she said.



She added: “You also need to monitor it [to ensure] they are on track and definitely there might be some differences”.

