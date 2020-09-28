Flashback: If by mid-2019 nothing happens in my office, it’s ‘game over’- Martin Amidu weeps

Read the full story originally published on August 26, 2018 on GhanaWeb



Special Prosecutor Martin A.B.K Amidu has warned that if by the middle of the year 2019, his office is not well-resourced for him to carry out his mandate, then the game is practically over, MyNewsGH.com has learnt.



Mr Martin Amidu has been in the news lately literally crying about neglect and how he’s had to use his own “common sense” in the absence of a subsidiary legislation and resources, both cash and human to help him.

In an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr Amidu said he is watching and waiting, giving a deadline of June 2019 for himself.



In the express words of Mr Amidu:



“I have warned that if most of these things are not done by the middle of next year then this office may not be able to be seen to be doing its mandate, because by middle next year we are in an election year”, Mr Amidu said.



“I am saying this for the public to understand that we have set up an office. We have to organize that office, have the requisite personnel. It does not take one day. The law says 90 days after the assumption of office of the Special Prosecutor, pursuant legislation must be enacted, but as I speak today, I have no legislation so I use my common sense.” he added.



“The law says I can coordinate with other organizations so I coordinate with the Auditor General, I coordinate with EOCO, I coordinate with other anti-corruption agencies so as to find a way by which we can begin to work towards the ultimate end. I have warned that if most of these things are not done by the middle of this year then this office may not be able to be seen to be doing its mandate, because by middle next year we are in an election year.If I arrest someone, you will turn out and look at it; which party does he hold the insurance card for?” he said.