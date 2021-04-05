Flashback: Military storm Chorkor after residents defied lockdown directive to party at beach

Following GhanaWeb’s reportage of some revelling Chorkor residents who had amassed at the beach on Easter Sunday in complete disregard of the President’s lockdown directive, Military officers were quickly despatched to bring the situation under control.

The residents, who had turned up in huge numbers threw caution to the wind at the time when the country had been hit with the deadly Coronavirus in 2020.



Among other things, many were seen cooling off by swimming in the sea while others were partying in typical fashion like it was done in previous years.



Read the full story as published on www.ghanaweb.com.



Personnel from the military stormed Chokor in Accra after residents defied the lockdown directive to party at the beach.



Ghanaweb.com broke the story of how the residents ignored the President’s lockdown directives to chill at the beach on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.



Barely two hours after GhanaWeb broke the news, personnel from the military stormed the community beach in their numbers and sacked the people who were breaking the law.

In a bid to restore sanity, the armed military personnel later mounted barriers at various junctions.



Drivers and motor riders had to change their routes quickly upon seeing the military presence.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has issued a press release to inform Ghanaians that gathering at any beach in Ghana amounts to an offence.



Hundreds of people reside at the popular coastal area and they normally come out in their numbers to cool off by swimming in the sea.



The growing cases of coronavirus in the country has changed the normal activity of the community whose residents normally engage in various activities including swimming, football, acrobatics display, etc. at the popular beach.



