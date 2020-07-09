Politics

Flashback: NPP is in power but NDC is in control - Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong in 2017 said in as much as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was elected to constitutionally rule the country, the opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) was rather steering the affairs of the country.

He explained that most businesses are being controlled by the NDC to the extent that NPP members lead the opposition to get juicy contracts.



In an interview, Mr. Agyapong said “Why should we even vote for the NPP when the NDC is virtually in control? What is happening is just like South Africa where the black people politically are controlling the country and the economically the white people. All businesses in this country are being controlled by the NDC and in some cases, the NPP leads the NDC to get the juicy contracts.”



“Why should we even vote for the NPP when the NDC is virtually in control? What is happening is just like South Africa where the black people politically are controlling the country and the economically the white people. All businesses in this country are being controlled by the NDC and in some cases the NPP lead the NDC to get the juicy contracts. Afenyo Markin is the only person who used by name to secure a contract at COCOBOD and brought me GH¢40,000…..me Kennedy Agyepong do I befit GH¢40,000…. but we know the people that they call, the people that have the power call and direct certain persons to be given jobs. They feel we are stupid, I won’t sit down for NDC to takeover my jobs”, he warned.



“I am not dependent on government. Chairman seated here also has the same problem but he prefers to shut up and bearing the pain. He will die of it if he decides not to speak out but I will not shut up because I don’t fear anyone”, he emphasized.



According to him, he has evidence that juicy contracts are being doled out to Nigerians and NDC functionaries threatening to name those involved if dared.



“Today Nigerians are getting jobs at the expense of me Kennedy Agyapong. I will talk ….I am not scared of anybody because my money that I have put in this party…..they should tell me. They sit there and we go look for money and bring into the party…that is the difference. Today if you can call Nigerians and NDC members and give then contracts against me Kennedy Agyapong….. They award contracts worth 150 million Euros to Nigerians and NDC…..I have evidence and if I am dared I will mention names. Where is the Adom FM reporter, he should record. I Kennedy Agyapong have said it that they are giving contracts to NDC members. Don’t give me signs to stop because when I was spending my cash you never gave me signs. If I want to reveal things about the party now you will leave for your home”, he disclosed.

