Flashback: Politicians attempted to silence me with $100k – Prof. Martey

The former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey in 2016 revealed that some politicians had offered him an amount of $100, 000, a mansion at Trasaaco, and a V8 vehicle among other packages all in an attempt to silence him.

According to Professor Emmanuel Martey, who failed to disclose the identity of the persons behind the bribery allegation, he wasn’t going to sell his conscience for material things.



He added that he will continue to comment on national issues.



“Politicians have tried all means to muzzle me, to get me but they can’t, they come with bribes, fat envelopes, $100, 000…I want everybody to listen that politicians came to my house with $100, 000 and also with the promises that if you keep quiet we will give you a house at Trasaaco with swimming pool," he said.



Read the full story originally published on August 30, 2016, on Ghanaweb



Prof. Martey is a known critic of the governing Mahama-led administration. He has on several occasions attacked the NDC government on various national issues.



He recently attracted abuse from members of the NDC after he promised that the Presby Church will help Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo build Ghana if he wins the presidency in December.



Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Prof. Martey stated that no amount of attacks can stop him from commenting on national issues.



The controversial preacher also called on politicians who continuously attack him for his views to desist from such acts.