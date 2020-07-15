General News

Flashback: Tarzan roars at Gabby; dares him to bring it on

Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby was CEO of Volta River Authority during the John Kufuor administration

Suspended Stalwart of the main opposition New Patriotic Party, Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, has stung New Statesman Publisher Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, describing him as a “pirate and bandit”.



In a strongly-worded statement issued on Thursday, July 11, 2013, Dr. Wereko-Brobbey, popularly known as ‘Tarzan’ accused the New Statesman newspaper and its publisher of “unethical” conduct, which he says breaches the “standards of decent conduct”.



He took strong exception to the paper’s publication of “the supposedly confidential report of the NPP’s disciplinary committee deliberations on my suspension from the party”.



According to the former CEO of power producer Volta River Authority, the attitude of the paper “confirms my assertion that the party has been taken over by ‘pirates and bandits’ for whom collecting the loot by every damnable and dastardly act is the be-all-and-end-all for them, never mind the injury and damage it does to the party’s principles, standards and reputation”.



Dr Wereko-Brobby, who says he sees the publication as a daring challenge thrown at him by Mr Otchere-Darko, noted that he will gladly accept the duel.

The former presidential aspirant said: “Well Gabby Otchere-Darko, who is the hidden communications capo for the NPP, and first cousin to Nana Akufo-Addo, has thrown down the gauntlet and has decided that ‘let all protocol be observed’ and decided to wash as much dirty linen in the Odaw River as he thinks will paint me black than I already am”.



“Sorry Gabby,” he regretted, adding that: “You have crossed the red line here and I am happy to accept your invitation to trade ‘nippileaks’ pen for pen,” Dr. Wereko-Brobby said.



“So let’s all play the game of ‘what did the butler know’ in the run-up to elections 2012. I will start off with the memorandum I spoke to the Committee about which you have twisted to serve your own diabolical ends,” he threatened.

