Flashback: You are a 'stupid asshole' – Kennedy Agyapong tells Kissi Agyebeng

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

“Look at his teeth. Just look at this fool who claims he teaches students. Even him who is a foolish man has he called for his own arrest that he’s calling on the police to arrest me? He is a stupid asshole, motherfucker,” these were the words of Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong to Kissi Agyebeng, the lawyer for Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas in January 2019.

The harsh comments from the Honourable Member of Parliament followed a call from Lawyer Agyebeng, who in an earlier interview, suggested that the MP must be called for questioning in regards to the murder of Ghanaian journalist, Ahmed Hussien-Saule.



Mr Agyebeng said that Mr Agyapong “Invited the world to beat him up and said he will pay for it and now he [Ahmed] has been killed…he has questions to answer.”



Fast forward to April 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor nominee following the resignation of Martin Amidu barely in November 2020.



Kissi Agyebeng told Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Thursday that the Assin Central Parliamentarian’s incitement of the public against Ahmed cannot be ignored when investigations are open into the murder.

But reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii S3n, Kennedy Agyapong who said he had no hands in the murder of Ahmed Hussien-Saule mentioned that Anas’ Lawyer is a stupid man without sense.



Kennedy Mentioned that Anas Aremeyaw Anas should rather be investigated by the Police because he has fallen out with Ahmed and since Ahmed knows a lot about his operations, he killed him to silence him.



Anas’s partner, Ahmed Hussein-Saule fell was killed yesterday by some unknown assailants.