Flawed Election results: We’ll jubilate after collation – Ken Agyapong replies Mahama

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Assin Central Member of Parliament(MP), Kennedy Agyapong has said that the NPP does not care if John Dramani Mahama will not accept what he describes as a flawed election and will go ahead to jubilate after collation

The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress has on several occasions told the Electoral Commission that if they do not get their acts together, the NDC will not accept flawed elections in 2020.



The recent one is his Press Conference on the missing names and duplication of voters ID numbers identified when the voters’ register exhibition was ongoing.



The former President said “But let me reiterate that we will not accept the results of a flawed election. We will certainly not look on, neither will we shirk our civil responsibility and allow the EC whether by ill intent or sheer incompetence to usurp the people’s mandate in the December 7, polls' '.

But speaking on Accra-based Oman FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Kennedy Agyapong indicated that the NPP does not care about Mahama’s claims of rejecting a flawed election.



He said the NPP on the day of the election will do its collation and start to jubilate even before the Electoral Commission declares them winners because they have picked intel the NDC has hired IT experts to hack the Electoral Commission’s systems to delay the results of the election.



The Assin Central Lawmaker said “I hear Mahama says he will not accept a flawed election. Well, we don’t care about that. By 10 or 11 we would have collated our results and will be jubilating already. We are not going to wait for the Electoral Commission that the NDC has brought in experts to hack their systems so that the results delay”.