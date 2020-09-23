Flaws in new voters register normal – EC justifies irregularities

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Electoral Commission (EC) says there would not be the need for a voters’ registration exhibition if the exercise was a perfect process.

According to the EC, the voters’ registration exhibition is meant to clean unqualified persons on the register.



The statement was in response to the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer’s decision to cut his 4-day tour of the Bono Region to return to Accra and deal with some discrepancies in the voters’ register.



The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama is dissatisfied with anomalies in the voters’ register at the ongoing exhibition exercise.



Reacting to John Mahama’s disappointments, the EC’s Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, in an interview on Joy FM said irregularities are bound to occur during every registration exercise, hence an exhibition stage put in place to address problems.



“Exhibition is part of voter registration; you cannot talk of a final register without exhibition, so they are all part of the processes,” he said on Top Story.





Dr Quaicoe assured political parties that his outfit is working around the clock to fix all flaws in the new electoral roll before the final register is released.



According to him, these challenges are to be expected and is not peculiar to this year’s registration process.



“The normal challenges we know is there will be some wrongly spelled names, missing names that will be ratified. Like I said these are normal,” he added.



