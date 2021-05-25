Flee from Ghana because it is no longer safe for you - Kate Gyamfua told

Kate Gyamfua, National Women's Organiser for New Patriotic Party

Chief Editor for Daily Democrat Newspaper Opare Gyan in an interview has advised the Women's Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kate Gyamfua to leave the country because she is not safe.

Speaking in an interview on Radio 1 morning show with Nana Kwabena Addo, he alleged that Kate Gyamfua has been targeted and that puts her life in danger.



“Kate Gyamfua has been targeted and she should leave the country for a while and come because for now, she is not safe at all,” Opare Gyan said.



According to him, the day she attacked the Road Minister for constructing the road only in his constituency was the day she was targetted.



Opare Gyan added that at the site where Kate Gyamfua’s excavators were burnt, there were a lot of excavators but she was singled out.

“She became a target the day she attacked the road minister… When the soldiers went to the site, there were a lot of excavators but they singled out Kate Gyamfua and burnt hers and you think she is safe? She should go out of the country for a while and when she is back, she should resign as the Women's Organizer,” he stated.



A few days ago, the anti-galamsey military task force (Operation Halt) reportedly returned to the mining site of Kate Gyamfua for the third time to burn a generator plant and a wooden office structure at the mining site.



The military also assaulted security men on duty.