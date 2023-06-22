Flood collapses over 50 houses, properties destroyed at Ewuseijoe

Residents had to come out of their homes from last night to seek shelter

Residents of Ewusiejoe in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region are calling for urgent help following the flooding of the entire community after yesterday’s heavy downpour.

Ewusiejoe, which is a farming community near the River Butre on both sides of the Takoradi-Tarkwa highway, occasionally experiences mild flooding whenever there are heavy rains.



However, Wednesday’s rains and the subsequent overflow of the River Butre totally flooded the entire community, rendering many homeless.



Residents had to come out of their homes last night to seek shelter in a few structures on the highlands spared by the floods.



Household items and wares in shops have been destroyed, while some mall containers and structures were washed away.



The Assembly Member for the Ewusiejoe electoral area, Mr. John Odoom, said the level of flooding they have experienced is unprecedented and attributed the situation to galamsey activities in the Mpohor and Benso areas, where the River Butre takes its source.

Some traders said all their wares have been destroyed, while shops and homes are now not accessible as they have to wade through the flood waters to salvage a few items.



