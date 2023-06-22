3
Flood sweeps two away at Abuakwa and Atafoa

At least two people have been washed away by violent flood water in the Ashanti Region during Wednesday, June 21, 2023, downpour.

All the victims are males who attempted to cross the flood water flowing with strong currents in the evening to their destinations.

At Afoah on the Barekese road, a victim who was sitting on a bicycle wanted to save his bicycle when the violent flooding water overpowered both in the Bantama Constituency. The lifeless body is yet to be located as of Thursday morning.

In the Atwima Nwabiagya North district, a father of two was also washed away at Abuakwa Besiase while crossing a river on a motorcycle.

Traditional authorities in the communities where the people were washed away by the flood waters have been informed while preparations for traditional rites are underway.

Several communities in the Ashanti region, including Kejetia, Adum, Breman, Aboabo, and Oforikrom, were all flooded during and after the evening rains.

