Flood victims at risk of cruel denial of their constitutional rights to vote - Former Justice Kwaku Gyan warns

Former Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Kwaku Gyan

Former Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Kwaku Gyan, has expressed concern over the potential disenfranchisement of flood victims, particularly persons who have been affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams in the upcoming 2024 elections due to the loss of critical identification documents.

Speaking at a public lecture themed "Protecting Our Democracy: The Role of the Judiciary," Justice Kwaku Gyan highlighted the severe impact of recent floods on human settlements in the catchment areas, particularly in the Volta Region.



Many communities have been completely wiped off the map, and hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians have been forced to abandon their homes, leaving behind their possessions.



Of utmost concern to Justice Kwaku Gyan are two vital items that have been lost or destroyed during the floods: the Ghana Card and the Voter ID card. He stressed that the flood victims risk being denied their constitutional right to vote in the 2024 elections due to this loss unless urgent and drastic measures are taken to prevent this situation.



“Many human settlements in the catchment areas have completely been wiped off the map. Additionally, hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians escaping the rampaging floods left behind practically all their human possessions. Relevant to the forthcoming 2024 elections are two most critical items and possessions of the people fleeing from the flood waters. They are the Almighty Ghana Card and the Voter ID card.



"Thus, apart from the inextensible loss of their creature comforts, the victims of this deluge in the Volta region in particular as well as those in other parts of the country manifestly risk the cruel denial of their constitutional right to vote in the 2024 elections by reason of the loss or destruction through the Volta River floods, of their national ID and Voter ID cards and unless something urgent and drastic done to avert this eventuality," he said.

He further urged that the relevant stakeholders put in measures to tackle the situation ahead of the upcoming election in 2024.



“We all know that the universal adult suffrage and hence the franchise to vote by those qualified to vote is a constitutional imperative. Every reasonable and necessary step and action ought to be devised to avoid and prevent any mass disenfranchisement of the people of the Volta Region as well as those in all other parts of the country affected and afflicted by this man-made disaster,” Justice Kwaku Gyan further said.



