Flood victims of Gwira Banso still unrecovered as affected families continue to struggle

Some of the affected families

Source: Daniel Kaku

Gwira Banso, one of the communities in the Nzema enclave of the Western Region, heavily hit by severe floods recently continue to appeal for support as affected families continue to struggle to keep body and soul together.

The affected residents had their farmlands, houses and belongings worth millions of Ghana cedis washed away by the severe floods.



Where as many have had their houses collapsed and they are currently putting together with families and friends, others had their homes partly destroyed and they are being repaired.



Hundreds of the residents have been displaced following the disaster while hundreds of businesses in the affected areas of Nzema temporarily hit hard.



The Chief of Gwira Banso traditional area, Nana Ette Akrade II, was the first to assist the victims with food items worth thousands of Ghana cedis



Subsequently, Dominic Aboagye, Managing Director of Chiboss Company Limited, a small scale mining operator, also came in to show solidarity.

His company donated assorted food items worth thousands of Ghana cedis. The items included 250 bags of rice, 250 gallons of oil, 350 pieces of cann fish among others.



The company said it recognizes the recovery process of the victims of the disaster as a shared responsibility and therefore considered it necessary in supporting them with the food items.



Responsibility to the current situation in the community, Nana Ette Akrade II, the Chief of Gwira Banso, said government must pay attention to the affected communities that have been severely hit by the disaster.



He appealed to National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to offer adequate support to the families currently reeling under difficult circumstances.



"I have done my part as a chief but since this community is part of Ghana then I will use your medium to call on government to come to the aid of the victims because currently, they don't have comfortable places to sleep, they have lost their properties as a result of the disaster. I will also appeal to other companies and individuals to come their aid", he beseeched.