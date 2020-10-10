Floods: Massive traffic as cars, road submerged at Kasoa after rains

It’s a scary situation for commuters on the Kasoa-Mallam stretch following a massive downpour which began on Saturday dawn.

Several parts of the road have been taken over by floods from both sides and more water keeps gushing in.



This has left drivers stranded as they try to maneuver their way through the mess. Some cars are even submerged half-way and pedestrians have had to find alternatives of moving through the area without being carried away by the water.



This was captured by an eyewitness Sharon Quartey who was in the area and took some shots of the situation.

