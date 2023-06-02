Flora Tissue joins climate change fight with launch of Flora Greens

Serwaa Amihere and ace actor Fred Amugi at the event

Flora Tissues, a leading tissue paper manufacturing company, is excited to announce the launch of Flora Greens, an innovative initiative designed to educate children about the importance of tree planting, environmental care, water conservation, pollution prevention, recycling, and personal hygiene practices.

Flora Greens Clubs will be established in primary and junior high schools, open to children from Class 4 to JHS 2, with some selected senior high schools also participating in the project.



The primary objective of Flora Greens is to instill in children a deep sense of responsibility towards the environment and a commitment to safeguarding the Earth for future generations. Through hands-on activities, the program aims to empower young minds to become proactive agents of change and advocates for sustainable practices.



As part of the Flora Greens Clubs, children will have the opportunity to plant 10 tree seedlings, supplied by Flora Tissues, on their school compounds. Under the guidance of their teachers and mentors, the students will nurture these seedlings, witnessing firsthand the growth and development of trees. This practical experience will foster a greater understanding of the vital role that trees play in maintaining ecological balance and preserving our planet's biodiversity.



To further encourage active participation, Flora Greens Clubs will engage in quarterly inter-school quizzes based on a specially developed curriculum. These quizzes will challenge students to showcase their knowledge and understanding of environmental issues, with the opportunity to win exciting prizes generously sponsored by Delta Paper for their respective schools.



Flora Tissues has set an ambitious target of establishing Flora Greens Clubs in 2,000 senior high schools and basic schools by December 31st, 2024. With an average of 10 tree seedlings to be planted per school, this initiative aims to plant at least 20,000 seedlings by the end of 2024.

By actively involving the younger generation, Flora Tissues believes that together we can create a significant impact on the environment and contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.



"We are thrilled to introduce Flora Greens and work closely with schools to foster environmental awareness and responsibility among children.



By encouraging tree planting, educating about pollution prevention, and promoting personal hygiene practices, we hope to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards who will champion the cause of sustainability and preserve our planet for future generations."



Flora Tissues invites all media outlets, community leaders, educators, and parents to join hands in supporting this vital initiative. Together, let us empower children with the knowledge, skills, and passion to create a greener and more sustainable world.