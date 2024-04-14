Flowerpot flyover to open to traffic by October - Roads Minister

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Roads and Highways

Source: GNA

The flyover on the Motorway Interchange at Flowerpot will be opened to traffic by the end of October this year.

When opened, it would improve traffic connectivity between the north and south of the Motorway.



It would ease movement from areas, including Cantonments and Burma Camp to East Legon, Spintex and Tema and improve the general life of the people who ply these areas.



Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Roads and Highways, disclosed this on Friday during an inspection tour of the project.



Accompanied by Officials from the Ministry of Roads and Highways and others from Urban Roads, Mr Asenso-Boakye went round to see the progress of the project.



“So far, I am very impressed about the schedule of work. Since I assumed office, I have had the opportunity to meet with the contractors and urged them that it is important that they complete as soon as possible,” he said.

He assured of Government’s readiness to fulfil its part of the contract, including payments as well as every other thing the contractors would need to complete the work in time.



The Roads Minister also inspected roads in the Ledzokuku Municipality.



He was accompanied by Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Ledzokuku Constituency.



The road network within the Municipality had deteriorated rapidly in recent years because of the reconstruction of the Beach Road, which led to use of the inner roads to divert the traffic.



These roads include Tsui Bleoo, Fertilizer, King Kotey, A Street, 3rd Avenue, Ford, and Nuumo Maashie Roads.

The works, comprising drainage repairs and asphalt concrete overlay works, were estimated to be 45 per cent complete and would be fully completed by the end of 2024.



Touching on the state of the construction of the Beach Road stretching from Osu to Nungua, which was 80 per cent complete, Mr Asenso-Boakye noted that the project stalled for some time due to Government’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.



He assured, however, that Government had advanced in the negotiations and that work would resume soon to complete the remaining 20 per cent.



He acknowledged Dr Okoe Boye for constantly bringing the road challenges of the people to the attention of Government.



In the Krowor Municipality, the Roads Minister inspected the rehabilitation of the Okpoi Gonno Highway, connecting Ledzokuku to Krowor.

It also connects the Beach Road to the Spintex Road and to the Motorway, making it a very important link to very strategic communities.



“It forms part of Government’s agenda to deal with the transportation issues in heavily populated communities such as Krowor and Ledzokuku,” Mr Asenso-Boakye said, concerning the rehabilitation of the highway.



He was impressed with the work so far and assured of Government’s commitment to ensuring the successful completion of the project.