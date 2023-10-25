Fmr Anfoesec student single-handedly replaces 25-year-old school canteen with new, bigger one

The old and new canteen at Anfoesec

Twenty years after he officially walked out of the Anfoega Senior High School as a student, Jerry John Asiedu, has returned to his alma mater to give them something he never had.

The young lawyer and businessman has successfully built and handed over a modern, 400-seater capacity canteen to his school, making it the first school in the Volta Region to have any such edifice.



Sharing his story and the motivation behind his decision to build the edifice for the school, Jerry John Asiedu, Chief Executive Officer of Kaaka-Kofi Empire Group Limited, recalled how he used to hawk fresh bread to students of the school as a young boy.



He explained that this was during the days he was a primary school student, but he also had the responsibility of ensuring that he sold bread to the senior high students in the morning before he continued to school himself.



“It’s exactly 20 years ago I walked into this campus as a fresh form one student. It was in the year 2003 I gained admission as one of the pioneering students of the newly created Business Department of the school. Even though I was a new student, this campus was not new to me.



“While attending Junior High School at the Anfoega Dzana DA JHS, I used to come to this campus at least three times every week, to sell freshly baked ‘Kpando tea bread’ to the students very early in the mornings before school hours. So as a young ‘fresh bread seller’ on this campus I became very familiar with the environment even before I officially became a student. As a form one student, most of my seniors already knew me as that ‘fresh bread selling boy.’ But the difference was that my status had changed; I was no longer selling tea bread but I was also wearing the ANFOESEC uniform ‘some,’” he recalled.



Jerry John Asiedu further explained that Anfoesec has remained very dear to his heart and having been approached years after he left school that he should intervene and get the school a canteen befitting its ballooned population, he jumped for the opportunity.

He added that the canteen served as a very favourite location for students and it was imperative that he gave the new student population a more befitting one.



“Our current canteen under the shed was one of our favourite locations as students when we were on campus some 20 years. It is unfortunate that it has remained in this same state for over twenty years even with the astronomical increase in student numbers. Two years ago, I decided it was time to change this story of our dear school. When Mr. Ernest Adevor (a teacher) and Mr. Adonoo (a former Assistant headmaster) suggested that I help the school by constructing a new canteen, I discussed this with my lovely wife, Mrs. Gloria Quaynor-Asiedu who wholeheartedly agreed that constructing a new canteen was a good call.



“By the grace of God and with support of family and friends, we have been able to build this 500-seater-capacity for mother Anfoesec. This building I believe gives our school the biggest single-building canteen for any secondary school in Volta region and indeed one of the biggest in the county. Funding this project from personal resources meant that over the last two years many personal and family finances had to be sacrificed but I know and believe that it is worth it. It is not possible for a single individual to cook food for the satisfaction of an entire town, but certainly that single man can start the fire for the cooking of the food for the entire town,” he stressed.



In his address, the headmaster of the school, Albert Kwasi Dodo, pledged to do all that it takes to keep the place in check.



He also indicated that the canteen has been built at the right time.



“The canteen could not have been provided at any better time than now. This is because, not long ago, the whole world was faced with COVID-19 pandemic. A time when social distancing, frequent hand washing, wearing of nose mask and general observance of hygiene was at its best. I believe strongly that such hygiene practices need to last beyond covid. For an Institution such as a Senior High School, a spacious, hygienic decent place of canteen is needed for a healthy life for both staff and students.

“We at ANFOESEC are therefore blessed that this new facility would enable staff, students and anyone who visits the school to eat in a very spacious, comfortable and hygienic environment. Not only that, there would be much improvement in time management as many students could be served with their meals within a break period whereby they can get back to class on time for teaching and learning to continue. In addition, the spacious facility would enable school management to grant permission to more than one vendor to sell a particular food. This would also break the monopoly that hitherto existed. Staff and students would now have the opportunity to choose who to buy from taking into account quantity, quality and price,” he stated.



The old canteen was in existence for almost 25 years.



In honour of his generosity to the school, the management of the school used the opportunity to present the sponsor, Jerry John Asiedu, with a citation, decorating him with a kente cloth.



The day of the commissioning also marked the birthday of the young lawyer.



The ceremony to officially outdoor and hand over the new canteen was graced by the whole student population of the Anfoega Senior High School, the Member of Parliament for North Dayi, Joycelyn Tetteh; the District Chief Executive Officer of North Dayi, Edmund Attah; among many others.





















