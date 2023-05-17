3
Menu
News

Focus on 'Gold Mafia' documentary, leave cash-spraying PC hopeful alone – NDC to OSP

Cash Spraying Aspirant The MP aspirant spraying cash during the NDC primaries

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has described an invitation extended to the party's Parliamentary candidate hopeful in the just-ended Ejura primary by the Special Prosecutor's office as 'much ado about nothing'.

He said the SP's office should rather focus its attention on the 'Gold Mafia' documentary produced by Aljazeera indicting the office of the President.

He said the NDC, after watching the video of Juliana Kinang-Wassan spraying cash on party members on May 13, 2023, during the party's election, became embarrassed.

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, however, added that after meeting Juliana Kinang-Wassan, the party is convinced she did nothing wrong to warrant an invitation.

Meanwhile, she is to report to the Special Prosecutors' office on Thursday to answer questions on suspected corruption during the election.

"The OSP considers you as a person necessary for investigation. You are directed to attend the Office of the Special Prosecutor at 6 Haile Selassie Avenue, South Ridge, Accra, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. for interviewing," a portion of a letter from the SP to Juliana read.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Glass factory, apartments built by Anas on illegal land to be demolished
Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Majority Leader
Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia