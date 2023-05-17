Focus on 'Gold Mafia' documentary, leave cash-spraying PC hopeful alone – NDC to OSP

The MP aspirant spraying cash during the NDC primaries

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has described an invitation extended to the party's Parliamentary candidate hopeful in the just-ended Ejura primary by the Special Prosecutor's office as 'much ado about nothing'.

He said the SP's office should rather focus its attention on the 'Gold Mafia' documentary produced by Aljazeera indicting the office of the President.



He said the NDC, after watching the video of Juliana Kinang-Wassan spraying cash on party members on May 13, 2023, during the party's election, became embarrassed.



Dr. Frank Amoakohene, however, added that after meeting Juliana Kinang-Wassan, the party is convinced she did nothing wrong to warrant an invitation.

Meanwhile, she is to report to the Special Prosecutors' office on Thursday to answer questions on suspected corruption during the election.



"The OSP considers you as a person necessary for investigation. You are directed to attend the Office of the Special Prosecutor at 6 Haile Selassie Avenue, South Ridge, Accra, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. for interviewing," a portion of a letter from the SP to Juliana read.